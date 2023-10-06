Sikkim Floods: Military Equipment Swept Away in Teesta; Public Asked to be Vigilant

In the aftermath of the severe flash floods in the northeastern state of Sikkim, several military equipment including firearms and explosives were swept away due to heavy flooding of the Teesta River.
In regard to this, the Ministry of Defence has urged the public to be vigilant and report any unfamiliar objects seen floating in waters. The Jalpaiguri District authorities have also issued notice to the public, the Defence PRO, Guwahati said on Friday.
The notice issued by the Jalpaiguri district authorities read, “In light of the severe flooding in Sikkim, certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away by the Teesta River. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any unfamiliar objects, crates, packages, firearms, or any suspicious items seen floating in the water to the nearest police station immediately. Please refrain from handling these items in any manner, as they pose a potential risk of a dangerous explosion.”
On the other hand, the authorities have also issued phone numbers for the public to reach out for assistance. The helpline numbers are as follows:
Malbazar Police Station: 7810900185/9147889169
Kotwali (Jalpaiguri) Police Station: 7810900173/9147889164
Maynaguri Police Station: 7810900177/9147889165
Kranti Police Outpost: 9147889174
Jalpaiguri district police control room: 9147889180 or 03561-22558/224725
Meanwhile, the Army said that lookout teams have been established all along the river downstream.
The Defence PRO took to platform X and wrote, “Due to severe floods in Sikkim certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away in Teesta river. Urgent notice for public has already been issued by Jalpaiguri District Authorities. Army has established lookout teams all along the river downstream.”