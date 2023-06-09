Assam: Youth Rescued After Apparent Suicide Attempt in Goalpara

In a suspected case of attempted suicide, a youth was found shot and injured at an isolated location near Hadlapara in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday.
The incident came to light after some individuals who were out on a rubber-tapping excursion spotted the youth in an unconscious state this morning.
The injured victim, identified as Rahul Kumar originally hailed from Bihar and was currently staying at Bhootnath locality in Guwahati city.
As per initial reports, the individuals immediately informed the matter to the local police station, and accordingly, a team of Goalpara police reached the spot and shifted the victim to Goalpara Civil Hospital.
It is to be noted that the youth suffered severe bullet injuries on his head, thus, later he was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in a very critical condition.
The police during the investigation recovered one 9mm pistol and a two-wheeler vehicle bearing the registration number AS-01-FE-6943 at the spot of the incident.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the young man may have attempted suicide by shooting himself with the pistol.
The prime reason behind the attempt to suicide is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, the Goalpara police are conducting a thorough enquiry into the matter to ascertain the circumstances leading to this distressing incident.