3 Dead, Several Feared Trapped as Illegal Coal Mine Collapses in Jharkhand

At least three people are feared dead, while several others are feared to be trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed near Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, according to a PTI quoting officials.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at around 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) about 21 kilometers from Dhanbad.
Meanwhile, the exact number of people trapped or injured has not been ascertained yet, informed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kumar. Rescue operations are underway, added the DSP.
In the meantime, PTI quoted eyewitnesses as saying that many local villagers were engaged in the illegal mining activities when the mine caved in.
An eyewitness said, “With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.”