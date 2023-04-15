Assam: Youth Severely Injured in Jorhat Over Love Triangle

In yet another incident that took place in the Dhekorgorah village of Assam's Jorhat district, a youth was seriously injured in an attack by another youth.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

According to sources, it is suspected that the attack took place as both of them loved the same girl.

The accused named Guddu brutally attacked the victim leaving him seriously injured.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed yet, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The doctors have stated that his condition is critical and he is being closely monitored by the medical staff.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and have taken Gudu into custody. They are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the attack. The villagers have expressed their concern over the incident and have urged the authorities to take strict action against the culprit.

Earlier on April 11, one person was grievously injured after unidentified miscreants brutally attacked him in Guwahati’s GS Road area.

The victim was identified as the manager of Starbucks Coffeehouse at GS Road. The incident occurred at the ABC Point in GS Road.

According to sources, the victim identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Das sustained severe injuries after two bike-borne unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. Sources claimed that the miscreants were drunk at the time the incident took place.