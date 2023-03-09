Assam: Youth Stabbed To Death Inside Temple During Holi; 2 Others Injured

A sensational murder case was reported in Bongaigaon district amid Holi celebrations wherein a youth was killed and two others were injured in an alleged knife attack by a malafide inside a mandir premises on Wednesday, triggering a tense situation.

The incident took place during Doul Utsav that was organized on the occasion of Holi at the mandir, located at Pallirtal Palpara in Jogighopa.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Tarani Das, was attacked and killed by the accused with a knife, following a scuffle over the distribution of prasad. Two others tried to stop the accused but were injured in the process as well.

The accused has been identified as one Krishna Shill.

It is suspected two youths were reportedly in an inebriated state during the incident.

The two injured persons were identified as Robin Chandra Shill and Shadhon Paul, both of whom were admitted to a nearby medical centre.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and arrested the accused. A case under relevant sections was registered against him.

