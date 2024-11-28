Assam: Youth Subjected to Inhumane Torture Over Alleged Theft in Biswanath

An appalling incident of human rights violation has occurred in Assam’s Biswanath, where a young man was subjected to inhumane punishment, sources said on Thursday.

Accused of theft, a youth named Anand Rautiya was brutally tortured by a few men.

As per sources, Rautiya was tied up by his hands and feet and a hot iron was pressed onto his stomach and chest. In excruciating pain, the youth was forced to sign an agreement promising to return the stolen items. This Taliban-style punishment was reportedly inflicted to coerce him into admitting the theft.

The shocking act was not only carried out in a brutal manner but was also recorded on a mobile phone and went viral on social media. The incident took place on the night of Tuesday.

Today, the police arrested Niranjan Rautiya and Ramesh Rautiya, the government village head, who were involved in the crime.