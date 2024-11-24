AAP Removes Biswanath District President Over Anti-Party Activities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has removed its Biswanath district President, Mehuel Basumatary, following allegations of engaging in anti-party activities, sources said on Sunday.

Sources informed that Mehuel Basumatary failed to support the party’s candidate in the recently held elections in Behali, prompting the party to take strict action. State president Manoj Dhanowar had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Basumatary. However, Basumatary did not respond to the notice, leading to his removal.

According to instructions by AAP leader Rajiv Saikia, Mehuel Basumatary has been relieved of his duties. Subsequently, Ananta Gogoi has been appointed as the acting district president of Biswanath, effective immediately.