Five NLFT Militants Surrender with Arms Before Tripura Police

In a significant development, five militants of banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered with arms before the Tripura Police, reports said on Monday.
As per sources, the five cadres surrendered after they crossed the Bangladesh border earlier today. According to the police, the five militants have been identified as Netajoy Reang (33), Mohan Reang (36), Sukumar Reang (27), Kiranjit Reang (20) and Bishnuram Reang (26).
Further reports said that the surrendered militants deposited two Chinese made rifles, 17 live rounds, 70 mm short gun shell-10, walkie-talkie with charging port, 770 Bangladeshi currency, two Bangladeshi mobile SIM cards, five extortion notice and five extortion receipts.
Reportedly, this group has been operationally very active across the fence in Bangladesh since January last year. So far, 26 active members of NLFT surrendered before police and security forces and eight cadres have been arrested, sources said.