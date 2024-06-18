Assam: Youth Undergoing Treatment at Rehab Center Dead, Family Allege Negligence

The death of a young man undergoing treatment at the Renewal Foundation Rehabilitation Center in Assam's Sonari on June 18 has sparked shock and serious allegations.
Devjit Nandi, a resident of Ward 13 in Sonari, passed away at the Charaideo district hospital early this morning. He had been admitted following a deterioration in his health after receiving treatment at the centre since December 23.
According to the grieving family, the tragic incident occurred due to a lack of regular medical check-ups at the facility. They further alleged that despite monthly fees, adequate facilities were not provided to the patients struggling with addiction.
In response to the family's grievance, the deceased youth's body remains uncremated, awaiting resolution. This unfortunate event echoes a similar tragedy that occurred a year and a half ago at the same centre.
The community awaits further investigation into these distressing claims, hoping for accountability and improvements in addiction treatment services.