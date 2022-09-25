Assam Youth Wins Prestigious National NSS Award From Prez Murmu In Delhi

Shubhankar Dey, a National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from Gauhati University was on Thursday awarded the National NSS Award by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

At an event organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President handed the prestigious National NSS Awards to several young people for their voluntary contributions to society.

Dey, is currently pursuing his master's degree in political science from Gauhati University.

A letter from the ministry of youth affais and sports under the government of India read, "I am glad to inform that you have been selected for conferring the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for the year 2020-21 under Volunteer Category. The Hon'ble Procident of India will confer the Award at Rashtrapat Bhawan on 24 September, 2022 at 1100 hrs."