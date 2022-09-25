India Show Mettle To Beat Australia, Clinch Crucial Series Ahead Of T20 WC

Blistering knocks by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and a late cameo of 25* run off 16 balls by Hardik Pandya took India to a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final game to seal the three-match T20I series 2-1 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar smashed 69 off 66 balls while Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls to guide Men in Blue to a thrilling run chase victory. Chasing 187, India got off to the worst start as they lost their opener KL Rahul on Daniel Sams' delivery. Virat Kohli then came out to bat and handled the charge of the Indian team with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit then tried to ease some pressure and smashed one four and six in the Josh Hazlewood's over. In the fourth over of the innings, Pat Cummins gave India a big blow as he dismissed skipper Rohit who smashed 17 runs in 14 balls. Rohit tried to play the pull shot but handed an easy catch to Daniel Sams on the straight down deep backward square leg. With the skipper's wicket, both India openers went back to the pavilion in under four overs.

Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Cameron Green was then brought into the attack but the pacer could not do much as Virat Kohli smashed a classy four on the very first ball of the spell.

In the 6th over of the innings, Kohli slammed one six and four in Hazlewood's spell. Suryakumar then joined hands with Kohli to smash Australian bowlers all around the ground while stealing singles.

With a massive back-to-back two sixes in Adam Zampa's spell, Suryakumar brought up his half-century. The duo of Kohli and Suryakumar brought up their 100-run partnership stand in 59 deliveries as they continued their carnage on Australian bowlers.

Suryakumar looked in great touch smashing Hazlewood for one six and four, however, his stint was cut short as he tried to play a shot on straight to long-off but handed an easy catch to Aaron Finch for 69 runs in 36 deliveries in the 14th over of the match.

Hardik Pandya then came to bat on the crease. In the 16th over of the innings, Kohli also brought up his half-century in 37 deliveries. This was Kohli's 33rd T20I fifty.

India needed 32 runs in 18 balls and Pandya and Kohli's duo smashed Cummins for 11 runs in the 18th over. In the second last over Pandya showed his great skills he slammed a six on the very first delivery of Hazlewood's spell.

With 11 runs left to win in the last over, Kohli sent the very first delivery of Sams for a six but was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 63 runs in 48 balls. With 5 runs left to win in 4 balls, Dinesh Karthik came out to bat.

Sams delivered a wide yorker but Hardik cleverly opened the face of the bat and sliced this fine with one hand to get it to the boundary. With a clever boundary, Hardik guided his team home to clinch the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Earlier, Cameron Green smashed 52 off 21 and a late blitz of 54 runs by Tim David guided Australia to post a competitive total of 186/7

For Australia, Cameron Green smash 52 off 21 while a blistering knock of 54 runs by Tim David powered Men in Yellow to a decent total. For India Axar Patel scalped three-wicket while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel bagged one wicket each.