A youth hailing from Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam was reportedly found dead in Chennai.

The deceased youth has been identified as Biplab Gogoi. He was a resident of Abhoypuria village in Amguri.

As per sources, Biplab had gone to Chennai on October 17 in search of work.

The youth’s body was recovered from the Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation into the incident.