Assam Youth’s Body Recovered from Railway Tracks in Visakhapatnam

In yet another shocking incident, an Assam youth’s body was recovered from railway tracks in Visakhapatnam, reports said on Tuesday.
The deceased youth has been identified as Junaram Bora, a resident of Nagaon district’s Nonoi.
As per information received, on Friday, Junaram had started his journey by train from Guwahati to Hyderabad for job purpose. Unfortunately, on Sunday, his family members got a call from the police claiming that his body was recovered nearby railway tracks in Visakhapatnam.
However, the family members of Junaram have suspected his death as a murder. They have appealed to the Assam Government for financial assistance to bring back the body home.