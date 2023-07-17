Assam: Missing Youth’s Body Found Floating in Siloni River

The body of the youth that went missing in Siloni River in Assam’s Karbi Anglong was found at Longso Kangthu Eco-Tourism Park on Monday morning.
The body of the youth, identified as Abhinash Roy, was found floating in the danger spot of the river by the forest department officials who were in charge of the park.
The forest officials, after finding the body, informed the police of Manja Police Station.
It is learnt that Abhinash, a resident of ASEB colony in Diphu, came to the eco-tourism park with his friends on Sunday, however, he unfortunately fell into the danger spot of the river while bathing with them, his friends stated.
Abhinash was working at a private business establishment in Diphu.