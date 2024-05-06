Assam Youth's Body Recovered in Telangana Just Days After Leaving Home

Sensation sparked after the body of a youth from Assam’s Nagaon district was recovered in Telangana’s Secunderabad, reports said on Monday.
The deceased youth has been identified as Pranjal Bora, a resident of Raidongia Rojagaon in Nagaon’s Batadrawa.
According to reports, on May 3, Pranjal had left his home for work purpose to Secunderabad along with two of his friends named Sopon Bora and Rajib Kumar Nath.
However, things turned tragic after the police recovered Pranjal’s body in Gaumtula’s Chaitgupuli this morning, reports added.
There were injury marks on his body, which has added suspicion on the circumstances that led to his death.