Assam: Youth’s Body Retrieved 2 Days After Drowning in Singra River

The body of the youth who accidently drowned while fishing in Boko under Assam’s Kamrup district was recovered from Singra River on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Rabha whose body was found floating in the river by the locals, sources informed.
It has come to the fore that Rabha drowned on Sunday night while he was fishing in Singra River located in Boko.
Sources said that the youth was swept by strong water current triggered by incessant rains in the region.
After receiving information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.