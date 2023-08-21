Assam: Youth’s Mysterious Death Near Railway Station Sparks Demand for Investigation

The perplexing demise of a youth has cast a shroud of mystery over the community in Assam’s Bihpuria.
According to sources, hailing from Keyamora in Bihpuria, Jayanta Das embarked on a journey to Guwahati on the evening of August 18. Although he was scheduled to depart by train, he arrived at Harmuti railway station a bit late that evening.
Since then, Jayanta's family was unable to establish contact with him ever since his arrival, as his mobile phone remained switched off.
Tragically, Jayanta's mutilated body was discovered near Harmuti railway station on Monday morning.
The villagers have expressed skepticism about the circumstances surrounding the young man's untimely demise. What initially seemed like a routine trip to Guwahati has transformed into a baffling case of death.
As Jayanta's body was brought back to his home an atmosphere of indescribable sorrow enveloped the house.
Grieving family members and villagers are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the truth behind the unsettling turn of events. The community remains in shock and eager for answers that can provide clarity to this tragic occurrence.