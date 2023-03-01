Assam: Youtuber Apprehended on Charges of Using Minors in Video

Assam Youtuber Mustafizur Rahman who is known to be the richest one among all in the state has been arrested by the police on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Youtuber has been allegedly using minors in his videos. A team of police arrested Mustafizur while he was shooting a video at Satpara in Jogighopa.

As per the complainant children were being used in videos shot by Rahman which is against the law. Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon district child protection officer has lodged an FIR against the YouTuber at Jogighopa police station.

Jogighopa police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Reports have revealed that sincde a couple of days, Mustafizur Rahman have been making video content on children, which is against law and may have a negative message to the society. As reported, few of the videos even portray child abuse.