Mumbai: Youths Harass Korean YouTuber While Live Streaming, Arrested

Two youths were sent to one-day police custody on Thursday for harassing a South Korean YouTuber during live streaming in Khar area of Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari.

According to reports, a South Korean national and Youtuber was harassed and molested by the two accused on Tuesday night while she was live streaming on her channel from Khar.

The Khar police registered a case against the youths under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video of the incident went viral and arrested them.

Taking to Twitter Mumbai Police said, “Mumbai Police’s Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.”

The victim took to Twitter and said, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”