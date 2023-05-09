Assamese Actor Mihirjyoti Baruah No More

Baruah breathed his last at Health City hospital in Guwahati today afternoon where he was under treatment for the last 75 days.

He was suffering from several illnesses including a kidney ailment and high blood sugar, sources informed.

Born in Assam’s Golaghat district, Baruah was a well known personality in the Assamese film fraternity who performed in several plays, movies and acts.

Some of his notable movies are – Chameli Memsaab (1975), Surya Tejor Anya Naam (1991), Barood (2004), and Soru Buwari(2003).