Assamese actor Pranjit Das passes away

Assamese actor Pranjit Das breathed his last at the Metro Hospital in Guwahati on Sunday.

Das, who passed away at around 10 am today, was unwell and undergoing treatment at the hospital since the past two weeks.

The actor was reportedly admitted at the Hatsingimari Civil Hospital after he fainted on stage while performing at the Theatre Surjya’s ‘Poroxunathor Preyoxi’ play in the first week of January.

He was then shifted to Guwahati’s Metro Hospital for advanced treatment. The actor had reportedly suffered a brain stroke.

Notably, Pranjit Das was a noted actor who had gained popularity through mobile theatre in Assam.