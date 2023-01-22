6 More Classified Documents Seized from Joe Biden’s Home in Wilmington

United States Justice Department conducted a 13-hour long extensive search in President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington and seized six more classified documents on Saturday night.

Among the six seized documents, some of them were from the time when he was in the Senate and others from his eight-year tenure as Vice President, president's personal attorney announced.

The documents include personally handwritten notes, files, papers, and binders that covered decades of his work and his personal attorney described them as "documents with classification markings and surrounding materials."

The Justice Department also took some of Biden's handwritten notes from his vice-presidential years to further review them.

Earlier, on January 9, Biden's special counsel confirmed that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered in a private office space and turned over to the National Archives in November, reported CNN.

Though the first documents were found on November 2, the news was not publicly revealed until last week when Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned the US attorney in Chicago to review documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News.