CM Sarma Stressed by Gaps in Probe as Singapore Witness Cooperation Remains Uncertain

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, emphasizing the crucial role of cooperation from the Assamese community in Singapore.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that his recent visit to Zubeen’s family was entirely personal. “I spent some time with Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s father, and the family as a gesture of solidarity. I did not discuss the case, investigations, or legal matters with them. I am here to share their grief,” he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the upcoming Viscera report, expected on October 10, 2025, will provide critical insights. “By October 11, we will have a clearer understanding of what happened to Zubeen,” he added.

Addressing Shekhar Goswami’s recent claim that Zubeen was poisoned, Sarma noted that such statements are those of witnesses and not the police. “Witnesses can say anything in their statements. The police’s duty is to record their accounts in the case diary. The investigation will determine whether an accused is protecting themselves or attempting to falsely implicate someone else,” he explained.

Sarma stressed the importance of the Assamese community in Singapore cooperating with investigators. “If the people in Singapore do not come to Assam, the probe cannot be conducted properly. It is important that local communities urge them to participate so that the truth can emerge. Without their cooperation, the matter could go in circles again,” he said.

The Chief Minister confirmed that several key individuals, including Shekhar, Shyamkanu, and Siddharth, are currently in custody or under investigation in Assam. However, cooperation from Singapore remains crucial to uncover the full truth. Sarma also warned that some statements lodged in police stations are made for publicity and do not necessarily reflect the truth.

Sarma also reaffirmed the state government’s decision to constitute a judicial commission, allowing anyone to speak regarding Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death. He urged all parties to cooperate and stressed that the investigation must be conducted thoroughly and discreetly to uncover the truth.

It may be mentioned that the commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court, who will supervise the inquiry. Interestingly, this is the first time that the state government has appealed to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to constitute a judicial commission for Zubeen Garg’s case.

