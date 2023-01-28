Assamese film director Guna Sindhu Hazarika passes away

Renowned Assamese film director Guna Sindhu Hazarika passed away on Saturday.

The film director breathed his last at his residence in Guwahati’s Hengrabari.

Hazarika was born in the year 1930 in Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district.

He had directed the Assamese movie ‘Abuj Bedona’. He was the assistant director of films like ‘Nayanmani’, ‘Sandhyaraag’, ‘Lalita’ and ‘Anirban’.

Notably, children’s film ‘Abuj Bedona’ has been dubbed into Hindi language. The film was also screened at the Doordarshan national schedule.

On the other hand, Guna Sindhu Hazarika has also directed Bhojpuri language film 'Gauri'. He was also the assistant director of Bollywood film ‘Kanoon Rang Layegi’.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the eminent film director and said that his death is a big loss to the Assamese film industry.