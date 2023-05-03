Assamese Film ‘Enabled’ Selected for 8th Short Film Competition on Human Rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has selected Assamese film ‘Enabled’ for the second prize in the eighth prestigious Short Film Competition on human rights. ‘Enabled’, a film by Mrs. Bhawani Doley Talu portrays the story of a differently abled child, and emphasizes the need to change mindsets about Divyangjan and discrimination in their upbringing by parents undermining their rights to life, liberty, equality, and dignity. The makers of the film will receive Rs. 1.5 lakh as prize money.
Film ‘Chirbhog’ by Mr. Nilesh Ambedkar has been selected for the first prize with a prize of Rs. 2 lakh. The film highlights the caste and vocation based continued discrimination in the society through the story of a boy and his humiliating struggles till the point he decides to stand up and expose the contradictions in theory and practice to ensure the rights of liberty, equality, dignity and education. It is in Marathi with subtitles in English.
Meanwhile, ‘Atcham Thanvir’ by Mr. T. Kumar has been selected for third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The Tamil film is about a girl student who pitches in for building awareness among students about any inappropriate touch and sexual harassment in school and the need for the teachers as well as the school administration to be vigilant about it to ensure their right to dignity and education are not violated.
The aim of the NHRC Short Film Award Scheme is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts toward d the promotion and protection of human rights. A total of 123 short films were in the fray for the awards. The Full Commission, chaired by the NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Justice Arun Mishra comprising members, Dr. Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay and Mr. Rajiv Jain, selected the award-winning films.