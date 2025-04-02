Assamese Jewellery Earns GI Tag, Honouring Legacy of Artisans

In a historic recognition of Assam’s cultural heritage, Assamese Jewellery, or Axomiya Gohona, has officially been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The designation affirms the unique identity of the state’s traditional ornaments and offers greater protection to its artisans.

The Geographical Indications Registry under the Intellectual Property Office made the announcement, with registration details published on the GI Authority’s official website. The Gems and Jewellery Promotion Council of Assam had applied, with the Assam Science and Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) facilitating the process.

Celebrating the achievement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on ‘X’: “Sharing some golden news. Assam’s jewellery - an inseparable part of our heritage - has received its own Geographical Indication (GI) tag. I distinctly remember that in the 2018-19 Budget, we had proposed to secure GI tag protect our artisans. Happy to see these efforts have been realised.”

With a history spanning at least 1,000 years, Axomiya Gohona finds mention in classical texts like the Arthashastra, highlighting Assam’s deep-rooted tradition of gold craftsmanship. These handcrafted ornaments, inspired by the state’s rich natural and cultural motifs, are known for their distinctive golden hue, embellished with vibrant red, black, green, blue, and white gemstones and enamel.

Each piece reflects Assam’s heritage, with intricate designs featuring birds like the fan-tailed pigeon (Lokaparo) and hawk eagle (Hensorai), musical instruments such as the drum (Dhol) and horn pipe pair (Juripepa), animals like the household lizard (Jethi), and cultural symbols like the Assamese headgear (Japi), crescent moon (Jun), and boat (Bena).