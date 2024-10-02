Assam's Rich Heritage Celebrated: Eight Unique Products Receive GI Tag

The Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai has officially granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag to eight unique products from Assam, highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage and traditional practices.
This includes several traditional food items and distinct varieties of rice beer, reinforcing the importance of these products to the local tribes, particularly the Bodo community.
The application for Geographical Indication tags for three varieties of rice beer was submitted by the Bodo Traditional Brewers Association. Among these, ‘Bodo Jou Gwran’ stands out as the most potent, boasting an alcohol content of approximately 16.11%.
The second variant, ‘Maibra Jou Bidwi’ (locally known as ‘Maibra Jwu Bidwi’ or ‘Maibra Zwu Bidwi’), is cherished by the Bodo tribes and often served as a welcome drink. This beverage is crafted by fermenting half-cooked rice (mairong) with minimal water and a pinch of ‘amao,’ which serves as a yeast source.
The third variant, ‘Bodo Jou Gishi,’ is another traditionally fermented rice beer, reflecting the longstanding tradition of rice beer consumption in Bodoland, believed to have originated from Lord Shiva and often regarded as medicinal.
The Association of Traditional Food Products also got GI tags for four food items. Among these is 'Bodo Napham', a popular fermented fish dish made anaerobically in securely sealed vessels and fermented for two to three months. Due to the region's frequent rains and seasonal fish availability, the Bodo community uses a variety of preservation methods such as smoking, drying, salting, fermenting, and marination.
'Bodo Ondla,' a rice powder curry flavoured with garlic, ginger, salt, and alkali, is another product with a GI label. Moreover, "Bodo Gwkha," also called "Gwka Gwkhi," is cooked during the Bwisagu festival. "Bodo Narzi," a semi-fermented dish made from jute leaves (Corchorus capsularis), renowned for its rich Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, have also received recognition.
Lastly, the ‘Bodo Aronai,’ a small beautifully crafted cloth measuring 1.5-2.5 meters long and 0.5 meters wide, was awarded a GI tag following an application by the Association of Traditional Bodo Weavers. The unique traditions of the Bodo people are further reflected in their dance, music, festivals, and clothing, all deeply inspired by the natural surroundings that includes trees, flowers, mountains, birds, and other elements of the natural world.