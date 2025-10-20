Assamese Legends, Including Zubeen Garg, Honored at Bishwanath Kali Puja

This year’s Puja at Biswanath offered a rare and extraordinary sight, unlike the usual celebrations. A poem went viral on social media describing how Zubeen could be welcomed in heaven. That very poem seemed to come alive at Bishwanath this year.

In a touching tribute, visitors at the Kali Puja pandal could see Zubeen Garg’s presence remembered, along with portraits of several other eminent Assamese artists.

Organized by the Shyama Sangha of Biswanath Chariali, this year’s pandal offered a unique and extraordinary environment in the heart of the town.

Honoring the souls of artists who have become part of Assam’s cultural legacy, the Shyama Sangha created a scene reminiscent of heaven itself.

The display featured cutouts and tributes to Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Vishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr.Bhupen Hazarika, nationalist artist Rajiv Shadiya, Bhitali Das, and Zubeen’s beloved sister, Jongkey Borthakur, along with a beautifully decorated cutout of Zubeen Garg himself.

This heartfelt and visually striking tribute has captured the attention of all visitors, creating a memorable and unprecedented Puja experience in Bishwanath.

