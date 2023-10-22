Assamese Mobile Theatre Stalwart Dasarath Das Passes Away

Noted singer and music director of the Assamese industry, Dasarath Das breathed his last on Sunday, several reports claimed.
As per the reports, the eminent Assamese singer passed away at the Barpeta Medical College in Assam.
Dasarth Das was a pioneering and one of the greatest pillars of the mobile theatre industry in Assam in its glory days.
However, he was reportedly suffering from various illnesses for some time in the past.
Dasarath Das was also the first recipient of the Silpi-Sainik Brajanath Sarma Award.
His absence will be mourned by the members of his family, his near and dear ones and the people of the state who loved and adored him.