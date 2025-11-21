Assamese-Origin Suman Bordoloi Appointed President of Salute Triranga UAE

Suman Bordoloi, an Assamese-origin resident of Dubai, has been appointed as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) chapter of the nationalist organisation Salute Triranga. The announcement was made today by the organisation’s Assam State President, Anup Sinha.

Bordoloi, 49, was formally appointed to the post today by the organisation’s founder and National General Secretary, Rajesh Jhai. A resident of Dubai since 1997, Bordoloi is an active social organiser and has long been associated with the Dubai-based Assam Association.

He has played a prominent role in organising cultural events, including Bihu, various Indian dance forms, and other cultural programs in Dubai. Bordoloi has maintained strong ties with prominent personalities from Assam and across India, including members of the Union Council of Ministers. He has also assisted many Indians in Dubai with residence and official address registrations.

In addition, Bordoloi has supported cultural figures, including Zubeen Garg and his team, in organising sporting and cultural events in Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, State President Anup Sinha expressed gratitude to Bordoloi, saying that Assam takes pride in seeing one of its rare talents assume such a significant international role. He further emphasised that every member of Chalyut Triranga Assam will extend full support and cooperation to Bordoloi in his new responsibilities.

Also Read: Assam BJP Ramps Up Poll Prep with Strategic Statewide Meetings