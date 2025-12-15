Assamese Short Film Muga Wins Best Short Film Jury Award at Mumbai Shorts 2025

The Assamese short film Muga has won the Best Short Film Jury Award at the recently concluded 14th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival 2025.

Earlier, the film received the Best Editor Award at the 9th Chalachitramm National Film Festival 2025 held in Guwahati. Muga has also been officially selected for the 12th Goa Short Film Festival and has been nominated for the upcoming 18th Jaipur International Film Festival, continuing its presence across national film platforms.

Produced under the banner of Trinav Entertainment, the film is produced by Jayanta Kakati and Priyam Das, and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap.

The story and editing are by Kashyap himself, while the screenplay is written by Pranab Baruah. Nagen Baishya serves as the Director of Photography. Sound Design and Mixing are by Jyoti Chetia, with location sound recorded by Rajkumar Rahul Dihingia, and Hiru Borgohain as the Assistant Director.

Set in the weaving town of Sualkuchi, Assam, Muga follows Shakuntala, a young artisan devoted to the golden threads of Muga silk and to caring for her ailing father. Her life revolves around the loom, yet remains unsettled by poverty and the growing threat of mechanisation that risks erasing centuries-old weaving traditions.

Alongside her is Jatin, whose restless ambition contrasts with Shakuntala’s quiet resolve. Their relationship unfolds amid love, conflict, and betrayal, reflecting a community caught between heritage and greed. The film ultimately examines the personal cost of preserving craft, dignity, and identity in changing times.