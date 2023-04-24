Assam

Assamese Singer Krishnamoni Chutia Meets With Accident on Way Back From Concert

The accident took place at Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district, leaving the singer and the drivers of both vehicles injured.
Assamese Singer Krishnamoni Chutia Meets Accident on Way Back From Concert
Assamese Singer Krishnamoni Chutia Meets Accident on Way Back From Concert
Pratidin Time

In yet another incident that took place on Monday, renowned Assamese singer Krishnamoni Chutia's vehicle collided with a tempo on the way back from his concert.

The accident took place at Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district, leaving the singer and the drivers of both vehicles injured.

According to sources, the collision was so severe that the front part of Krishnamoni's vehicle was completely damaged. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

All the injured inc;luding Chutia is undergoing medical treatment.

Krishnamoni Chutia, known for his melodious voice and contributions to the Assamese music industry, was returning after performing in a cultural event in Nalbari when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Assamese Singer Krishnamoni Chutia Meets Accident on Way Back From Concert
Moral Policing: 2 Women Harassed; Dhaba Ransacked in Barpeta
Accident
Krishnamoni Chutia

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assamese-singer-krishnamoni-chutia-meets-accident-on-way-back-from-concert
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com