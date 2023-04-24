Assamese Singer Krishnamoni Chutia Meets With Accident on Way Back From Concert

In yet another incident that took place on Monday, renowned Assamese singer Krishnamoni Chutia's vehicle collided with a tempo on the way back from his concert.

The accident took place at Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district, leaving the singer and the drivers of both vehicles injured.

According to sources, the collision was so severe that the front part of Krishnamoni's vehicle was completely damaged. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

All the injured inc;luding Chutia is undergoing medical treatment.

Krishnamoni Chutia, known for his melodious voice and contributions to the Assamese music industry, was returning after performing in a cultural event in Nalbari when the unfortunate incident occurred.