Assam’s Anishmita Konwar Wins Gold, Silver & Bronze at Asian Youth Para Athletics

The small village of Bokota, in Sivasagar district, is celebrating a historic moment as its own Anishmita Konwar brought home multiple medals from the Asian Youth Para Athletics Championship held in Dubai. Anishmita achieved an extraordinary feat, winning gold in the long jump, silver in the 200 meters, and bronze in the 100 meters, competing against over 1,500 athletes from 45 countries.

A special felicitation ceremony was held at Konwar Gaon today, where villagers, local citizens, and sports enthusiasts gathered to honour Anishmita for her achievements. Her triumph has not only brought immense pride to her village but also inspired the younger generation to pursue sports with dedication and determination.

Anishmita Konwar said, “The Asian Youth Para Athletics Championship was held in Dubai, with over 1,500 athletes from 45 countries participating. I was fortunate to win medals: Gold in the long jump, Silver in the 200 meters, and Bronze in the 100 meters. From Assam, only two of us participated, while India had a total of 161 athletes.”

“I trained at the Guwahati Horu Hojai Stadium under the guidance of my coaches, Shandon Sir and Pranjal Sir. At this moment, I feel extremely happy and emotional seeing the immense love and support from my village community.” She added.

“I would like to emphasise that sports are not just a game; it is a path to building a strong and bright future. I especially want to encourage my friends and the younger generation to actively participate in sports and pursue their dreams.” She said.

Anishmita Konwar also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her parents, saying that without their constant support and encouragement, she would not have achieved this milestone. She added that they have always stood by her in every situation, and for that, she is deeply thankful to both her mother and father.

A villager said, the small village of Bokota No. 1 Konwar Gaon is brimming with pride and joy as its own Anishmita Konwar achieves an extraordinary feat at the Asian Youth Para Athletics Championship in Dubai, winning gold, silver, and bronze medals. On behalf of the entire village, heartfelt congratulations were extended to Anishmita, along with best wishes for her continued success in her athletic career and for bringing further glory to Assam and India.

A special gathering was held in the village to felicitate and honour Anishmita for her remarkable achievements. Villagers expressed that her success has become a source of inspiration for the younger generation, showing the right path to follow in sports. “This is truly a proud moment for all of us,” said one resident.