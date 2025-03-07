Assam's Anjan Sarma, Uttara Bwiswmuthiary Conferred Sahitya Akademi Translation Award

The Sahitya Akademi Translation Awards for 2024 has been announced. Among the awardees are two distinguished writers from Assam.

Advertisment

Eminent writer Anjan Sarma has been honored for his translation of the book 'Prachin Kamarupar Itihas' acknowledging his contribution to historical literature.

In the Bodo language category, Uttara Bwiswmuthiary has received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Translation award. Bwiswmuthiary received the award for her remarkable translation of renowned Anuradha Sharma Pujaree’s Assamese novel ‘Kanchan’ into the Bodo language.

On the other hand, the Bengali translation of Homen Borgohain’s book ‘Saudor Puteke Nao Meli Jai’ has also been awarded, with writer Basudev Das receiving the prestigious honor for the work.

The Sahitya Akademi Translation Award is a literary honour presented by Sahitya Akademi, India's National Academy of Letters, given to "outstanding translations of creative and critical works" in 24 major Indian languages.

Uttara Bwiswmuthiary, a distinguished educator and literary figure, hails from Kathalguri near Kokrajhar. Her teaching career began in 1983 at Salakati B.T.P.S. High School, and in 1992, she joined Debargaon Higher Secondary School, where she served until her retirement.

Beyond her contributions to education, Uttara Bwiswmuthiary has made a significant impact on Bodo literature, both as an author and a translator. Some of her notable works include Raikhwsa Fisa (2006), Haowasi (2008), Anthob (2013), Angroumwnda (2009), and Greetings Card (2020).