Assamese Poet Sameer Tanti Among Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 Winners

The Sahitya Akademi, India’s premier literary institution declared the 2024 Sahitya Akademi Awards on Wednesday. Assamese poet, storyteller, painter and social worker, Sameer Tanti won the award for his poetry titled ‘Pharingbore Bator Katha Jane’.



Meanwhile, Bodo novelist Aron Raja won the prestigious award for his fiction novel titled ‘Swrni Thakhai’. A total of 21 eminent litterateurs were acknowledged for their work with the awards.

Haobam Satyabati Devi from Manipur won the award for her poetry titled ‘Mainu Bora Nungshi Sheirol’. Additionally, in English language, the novel ‘Spirit Nights’ by Nagaland-born and Norway based Easterine Kire won the recognition.

Gauhati University’s Sanskrit department professor Dipak Kumar Sharma was also recognized for his poetry 'Bhaskaracaritam'. In Nepali language, Yuva Baral won for a collection of short stories titled ‘Chhichimira’.

Winners in other languages

The winners in other languages included Dileep Jhaveri for 'Bhagwan-ni Vato' (Gujarati poetry), Gagan Gill for 'Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar' (Hindi poetry), K V Narayana for 'Nudigala Alivu' (Kannada literary criticism), Sohan Koul for 'Psychiatric Ward' (Kashmiri novel), Mukesh Thali for 'Rangatarang' (Konkani essays), Mahendra Malangia for 'Prabandh Sangrah' (Maithili essays), K Jayakumar for 'Pingalakeshini' (Malayalam poetry), Sudhir Rasal for 'Vindanche Gadyaroop' (Marathi criticism), Baishnab Charan Samal for 'Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti' (Odia essays), Paul Kaur for 'Sun Gunvanta Sun Budhivanta: Itihaasnama Punjab' (Punjabi poetry), Mukut Maniraj for 'Goan Ar Amma' (Rajasthani poetry), Maheswar Soren for 'Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi' (Santali play), Hundraj Balwani for 'Purzo' (Sindhi short stories), A R Venkatachalapathy for 'Tirunelveeli Ezucciyum Va.Vu.Ci.yum 1908' (Tamil research) and Penugonda Lakshminarayana for 'Deepika' (Telugu criticism).

Full list of winners

The Sahitya Akademi has informed that the awards in Bengali, Dogri and Urdu will be declared later.