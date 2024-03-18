Assam's Anti-Corruption Drive: Officials Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandals

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has sprung into action following multiple complaints of corruption involving public servants in various capacities across the state.
In the first incident, Nanda Hazarika, Switch Board Operator-1 at the office of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Sub Division-2, District - Nagaon, faced allegations of seeking bribes totaling Rs. 19,000 for processing a commercial meter application. Despite a reduction in the bribe amount to Rs. 3,500, Hazarika was apprehended near his residence in Nagaon after accepting the tainted money. He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further legal actions being pursued.
Simultaneously, another complaint surfaced against Brajendra Nath Das, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Borobazar ICDS Project in Bijni, District - Chirang, who found himself in the grip of law enforcement. A complaint lodged at the Directorate accused Das of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 for processing bills. Upon investigation, a trap was set near the office of the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Civil in Bijni. Brajendra Nath Das was apprehended red-handed as he accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was seized, and Das was subsequently arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
In a separate incident, Harendra Nath Baishya Bania, AFS, Treasury Officer, Kamrup (M), Guwahati was accused of demanding Rs. 10,000 for approving challan for non-judicial stamps.
A team from the Directorate laid a trap at the District Commissioner's office in Guwahati, resulting in Bania's arrest after he accepted Rs. 4,000 of the demanded bribe. He too faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with legal proceedings underway.
These swift actions by the Directorate underscore the commitment to combat corruption and uphold integrity within public service across Assam.