Assam's Anti-Corruption Drive: Officials Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandals

Simultaneously, another complaint surfaced against Brajendra Nath Das, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Borobazar ICDS Project in Bijni, District - Chirang, who found himself in the grip of law enforcement. A complaint lodged at the Directorate accused Das of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 for processing bills. Upon investigation, a trap was set near the office of the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Civil in Bijni. Brajendra Nath Das was apprehended red-handed as he accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was seized, and Das was subsequently arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.