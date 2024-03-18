Nagaon

Nagaon APDCL Employee Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

The complainant had approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption mentioning that the accused demanded a bribe to process an application for a commercial metre.
A Nagaon APDCL employee was caught red-handed accepting a bribe to process an application of the complainant, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption informed on Monday.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the public servant, worked in the post of Switch Board Operation at the office of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) sub-division 2 in Nagaon.

Based on the complaint, the anti-corruption watchdog hatched a plot to trap the accused Nanda Hazarika red-handed. Accordingly, he was caught accepting the demanded bribe near his residence in Nagaon.

"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nanda Hazarika, Switch Board Operator-1, O/O APDCL, Sub Division-2, Nagaon, after he accepted demanded bribe near his residence at Nagaon, for processing application for commercial metre," the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote on X.

Further legal action against the nabbed perpetrator have been initiated, the officials informed.

