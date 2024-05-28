7 Dead, Several Missing as Stone Quarry Collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl

At least seven individuals perished and numerous others remain unaccounted for subsequent to a stone quarry collapse on the outskirts of Aizawl in Mizoram amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by local police.
The Mizoram Director General of Police informed news agency ANI that seven fatalities were confirmed, with rescue efforts ongoing.
"Seven people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated," Mizoram DGP told newswire ANI.
Additionally, rising water levels in rivers prompted evacuations of residents in riverside areas. Despite rescue operations being underway, persistent rainfall hampered efforts.
Landslides triggered by the heavy rains affected multiple locations across the state, including Aizawl, which became inaccessible due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar.
Furthermore, several intra-state highways experienced disruptions due to landslides. As a precautionary measure, all schools in the state were closed amidst the inclement weather conditions.