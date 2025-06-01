Assam’s Binita Chetry Bags Third Place in Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finale

Binita Chetry, a young dance prodigy from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, has made India proud by securing third place in the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious international reality shows.

Binita's electrifying dance performance in the final episode won the hearts of judges and audiences alike, drawing widespread appreciation for her grace, originality, and stage presence.

Following the announcement of results, an emotional and jubilant Binita said, “I feel extremely happy and proud. This has been the best experience of my life.”

Binita Chetry had earlier captured global attention with her standout performances in the semi-final rounds, where her unique dance style and expressive choreography left both judges and fans awestruck.

Her journey on Britain’s Got Talent has become a moment of pride not just for Assam and Northeast India, but for the entire country. Social media has been abuzz with praise for the young dancer’s talent, humility, and vibrant on-stage energy.

Who is Binita Chetry?

Hailing from Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, Binita is currently a Class IV student at My Own School in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her passion for dance began at a very young age, initially learning through YouTube videos before receiving any formal dance training. Today, she is recognized as one of the most promising young dancers representing India on the international stage.

As the nation celebrates her incredible achievement, Binita Chetry’s story continues to inspire thousands of aspiring young dancers across India.

