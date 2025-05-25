Assam’s Binita Chetry Dazzles on BGT, Secures Spot in Grand Finale

Assam's young dance sensation, Binita Chetry, has secured a spot in the final round of Britain’s Got Talent, captivating audiences with her electrifying semi-final performance.

Binita earned her place in the grand finale with a standout performance that wowed both the judges and the audience. After her act, she shared her joy and gratitude in a video posted by the show’s official handle.

"I feel very good. I worked really hard for the semi-finals, and I will give my best in the final," she said.

Binita Chetry, a fourth-grade student at My Own School in Jaipur, Rajasthan, originally hails from Amarajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Her remarkable journey on the global stage has been widely celebrated back home, with fans praising her talent, stage presence, and humility. From a young age, Binita showed a natural passion for dance, initially mimicking choreography from YouTube videos before receiving formal training.

For Binita, Britain’s Got Talent is her “dream stage,” where she stands ready to showcase her talent before a global audience. She also sweetly expressed her innocent wish to buy a pink princess house if she wins the competition.

Earlier, last month, Binita danced to Eye of the Tiger, setting the stage ablaze with her electrifying moves and earning thunderous applause from both the audience and the judges. However, in a twist that shocked viewers, she did not receive the coveted Golden Buzzer, sparking an outpouring of frustration on social media. One fan exclaimed, 'What have we just witnessed? An extraordinary 8-year-old! No Golden Buzzer? That’s insane. She could win the whole show!'

Despite the judges’ decision, Binita’s performance turned her into an overnight star. Fans rallied behind her, comparing her talent to previous Golden Buzzer recipients and questioning the selection process. A viewer had commented, “That girl deserved it, especially compared to that comedian who got it last week.”

From an unknown young talent to a viral sensation, Binita Chetry had already won millions of hearts. As the competition moved forward, all eyes remained on this remarkable dancer from Assam, whose journey had only just begun.

