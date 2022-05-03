Assam's Biswanath Bans Pig Transport Amid Rising African Swine Flu Cases

In view of rising cases of African Swine Flu (ASF), over 65 locations including the Pratapgarh tea estate in Biswanath district were banned from transporting any pig or pork products.

Terming these areas as Containment zones, the district administration has brought on multiple restrictions of pig rearing and transport in the district areas.

It has also banned any animal market, animal fair, animal exhibition and carries on any activity which involves grouping or gathering of pigs within the zone.

‘No carrier of goods or animals shall carry any animals from or out of the infected zone. Carriage of animals (Pigs) through roadways or railways through the declared infected zone is however allowed subject to so long the animal is not unloaded in any place within the zone till the issuance of sanitization certificate issued by the competent Veterinary Authority,” the order said.

“No person is allowed to carry any pig feed or bedding material or other materials namely carcass, skin or other parts or products of such animal which has come in contact with any animal infected or suspected to be infected from ASF, it added.

Also Read: 3 Model Villages To Be Developed In Arunachal Along Indo-China Border