3 Model Villages To Be Developed In Arunachal Along Indo-China Border

The Arunachal Pradesh government announced on Monday that it will develop three villages along the Indo-China border as model villages.
Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein informed about the state goverment’s decision.
The three villages chosen to be developed as model villages as a part of a pilot project are Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai.
Mein said, “With focus on 3Cs – cluster, convergence and community, the three villages of Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai as model villages.”
The deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh also said that the government has earmarked an amount of Rs 30 crores for the project.
He said, “We are committed to bring comprehensive development in border villages by providing good roads, power, water supply, health and education.”
Mein, who has the power ministry as well, informed that an amount of Rs 16 crores to install 6,000 street lights in 700 villages along the Indo-China border had already been sanctioned by the state government.