3 Model Villages To Be Developed In Arunachal Along Indo-China Border

The Arunachal Pradesh government announced on Monday that it will develop three villages along the Indo-China border as model villages.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein informed about the state goverment’s decision.

The three villages chosen to be developed as model villages as a part of a pilot project are Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai.

Mein said, “With focus on 3Cs – cluster, convergence and community, the three villages of Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai as model villages.”