Assam's Biswanath District Administration Prepares for Massive Eviction Drive

The Biswanath district administration on Saturday held a press conference to outline preparations for a large-scale eviction drive scheduled for tomorrow in Nonke Japoriguri

Advertisment

The operation, which will commence at 8 a.m., has been divided into four zones. Two additional commissioners will oversee the process, while six magistrates have been assigned to maintain law and order during the eviction.

Authorities confirmed that over 20 excavators, around 10 tractors, six buses, and several light vehicles will be deployed to assist more than a thousand police personnel engaged in the drive.

The administration noted that, ahead of tomorrow’s operation, 309 families occupying roughly 175 bighas of land illegally have already vacated their properties. The occupants dismantled their homes and shifted their belongings to safer locations.

The district administration emphasized that the eviction drive aims to reclaim illegally occupied government land while ensuring minimal disruption and strict adherence to law and order.

Ahead of the drive, 309 families occupying approximately 175 bighas of government village grazing reserve (VGR) land had already vacated voluntarily. Acting on notices from the administration, the families dismantled their homes and shifted their belongings to safer locations.

Many of the displaced residents, who claimed to have been uprooted earlier due to floods and river erosion in areas such as Balidubi, said they had purchased portions of the Nonke Japoriguri land at nominal rates nearly 40–45 years ago. Over time, they built makeshift houses and settled in the area.

While cooperating with the authorities, the residents have appealed for rehabilitation and relief measures. Mohammad Mirja Ali, one of the displaced, said, “We are not against the government’s order, but we request recognition of our suffering. We want a place to live with dignity.” Other residents added that some families have returned to their original villages, while others remain homeless, currently residing under tarpaulin sheets in the locality.

The eviction notice, issued on August 1, directed occupants to vacate the government land, which also reportedly includes a mosque and a burial ground. The notice remains valid until August 16, after which the administration plans to proceed with bulldozers to clear the land. No specific rehabilitation plan has been officially announced yet, though affected families remain hopeful that their appeals for relief will be considered.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Stays Evictions in City's Forest Areas Until August 19