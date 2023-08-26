Assam’s Catastrophic Floods Spiraled into Nightmare Once Again, Over 53K Affected

Prasenjit Deb
The flood situation in Assam worsens further in the last 24 hours, leaving around 53,343 people in six districts under the deluge, an official bulletin stated.
Three rivers namely Beki (Road Bridge), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are currently flowing above the danger level.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji is still the most severely impacted district, with 23,942 people affected by the flood, followed by Sonitpur with 11,631 people, Lakhimpur with 8,527 people, Dibrugarh with 7,455 people, and Chirang with 1,788 people.
Altogether 120 villages in 11 revenue circles are underwater and 2933.25 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the bulletin said.
Around 18,030 animals including poultry have also been affected while around five fully kuccha houses have been damaged, the ASDMA bulletin stated.
The Inland Water Transport, SDRF, and NDRF forces undertook six rescue operations in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts, evacuating 46 people by boat.
Meanwhile, incidents of roads and breaching of embankments were reported across Karimganj and Sivasagar districts, while infrastructure damages were listed at six Anganwadi Centres in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
Similarly, irrigation canal/scheme was damaged at Udalguri district. Additionally, there has been damage to the canal embankment in the stretch from chainage 700 meters to 1000 meters, as reported by the Irrigation Department in Udalguri on August 25, 2023.
On the other hand, last night's heavy rainfall has caused damaged to the boundary wall of Mazbat College on Saturday.
The boundary wall of Circle Office, Mazbat has also been severely damaged by last night's rainfall, the bulletin stated.
Further, erosion occurrences have also been reported in the districts of Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, and Tinsukia.