Assam's Central Hilal Committee Sets Fitrah Amount for Ramadan; Urges Timely Contributions

The Central Hilal Committee of Assam, through a statement issued by its President Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi and General Secretary Alhaj Imdad Hussain, has announced that this year, the amount of Fitrah for Ramadan fasting is fixed at 1,633 grams of wheat flour, based on market value, which amounts to 65.00 rupees.
The committee has urged all Muslim residents to contribute this amount before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.
The main purpose of Fitrah is to provide those who fasted with the means of making up for their errors during the month of fasting, thereby purifying their Ramadan fast.
This year, the holy month of Ramadan begins at the first sighting of the crescent Moon on the evening of Sunday, March 10, 2024.
The exact beginning and ending times of the month of Ramadan are based on the sighting of the first crescent Moon on the last night of the eighth month (Sha’ban). Specifically, Ramadan is said to begin at the first observance of the crescent Moon over Mecca, Saudi Arabia (or on a date pre-determined by astronomical calculation). Because of this, start and end dates are not set in stone and may vary by a day.