Assam’s Covid-19 Vaccination Crosses 5-Crore Mark

Achieving another milestone, Assam has completed the 5 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark on Tuesday.
A total of 5,00,05,247 vaccine doses have been administered out of which 2,47,73,929 administered first dose, 2,20,20,263 administered the second dose and 32,11,055 administered the precaution dose.
Meanwhile taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed, “Five crore vaccination doses completed in #Assam! Another major milestone in state’s fight against #COVID19. My gratitude to our dedicated team of healthcare & frontline personnel for making this possible. A big thanks to all for believing in us and volunteering for the process.”
On the other hand, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said, “Congratulations to all as Assam achieves milestone of 5 cr Covid vaccination! Grateful for the constant guidance & leadership of HCM @himantabiswa. Appreciate the dedication of our Health care workers and Front line workers in achieving this feat .”
In July, Keshab Mahanta launched the Covid booster dose vaccination drive keeping in solidarity with the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The booster dose was provided free of cost to the people aged between 18-59 years.