Assam’s Covid-19 Vaccination Crosses 5-Crore Mark

Achieving another milestone, Assam has completed the 5 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark on Tuesday.

A total of 5,00,05,247 vaccine doses have been administered out of which 2,47,73,929 administered first dose, 2,20,20,263 administered the second dose and 32,11,055 administered the precaution dose.

Meanwhile taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed, “Five crore vaccination doses completed in #Assam! Another major milestone in state’s fight against #COVID19. My gratitude to our dedicated team of healthcare & frontline personnel for making this possible. A big thanks to all for believing in us and volunteering for the process.”