Assam’s Culture Showcased In Ireland for the First Time

In a historic first, the embassy of India in Dublin hosted a special cultural, culinary, and artistic heritage. The event was organised under the Embassy’s State Cultural Event Series, inspired by the vision of India’s cultural and spiritual unity in diversity and ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

The program featured a multi-media presentation on Assam’s historical, cultural, and tourist legacy, along with traditional dance performances, Assamese poetry recitals, and an exhibition of the state’s unique textiles and handicrafts. The event received enthusiastic participation from the Assam Association of Ireland, led by Shri Diganta Malakar.

India’s Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Shri Akhilesh Mishra, expressed joy in hosting the first-ever exclusive presentation on Assam in Ireland, with an estimated attendance of around 200 members. It is vibrant and deeply engaged.

He also added, “There is a need for all Indians to learn about the richness and creative genius of their brothers and sisters in other parts of India, learn from each other for mutual enrichment and collaboratively help one another grow, nationally as well as internationally.”

Since the launch of the state Cultural Event Series in September 2023, 16 Indian states have been featured. The series aims to encourage the Indian diaspora in Ireland and the Irish people to explore and appreciate the cultural diversity and unity of India.

