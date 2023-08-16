Assam’s Daughter Soubhagya Sharma Felicitated by 'I Can Foundation'

Soubhagya Sharma who was awarded the youngest Philanthropist of the year 2023, got felicitated at India’s Most Inspiring Change-Makers Humanitarian Excellence Award on their 5th edition on Independence Day by 'I Can Foundation' held in Jaipur on the August 15.
Dr Arun Chaturvedi, National Executive Member, BJP Former Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Rajasthan and LT. General Mohinder Puri Ex-Indian Army Kargil Veteran.
Soubhagya Sharma, is a passionate author and advocate for animal rights, works tirelessly to protect and improve the lives of animals. With unwavering dedication, working nationally and internationally.
She seeks to educate, inspire change, challenge norms, and create a more compassionate world where every creature is valued and treated with kindness and respect.