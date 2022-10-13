Assam's Development Necessary for Overall Progress of India: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on her first day of two-day visit to Assam said that the development of the state is very important for the overall progress of the country.

President Murmu was invited to a civic reception hosted by the Government of Assam in her honour at Assam Administrative Staff College on Thursday evening.

She said, “Through this visit, I am getting an opportunity to connect with the great traditions and achievements of India.”

“The cultural and spiritual splendour of Assam is very impressive. Extraordinary figures like Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhabdev have enriched India's spiritual and cultural tradition and worked to unite the society. There is much to be learned from the Bodo society of this region. Amazing talents like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Bhupen Hazarika have given limitless gifts to Indian society and culture,” said President Murmu.

The President said that a rainbow of India's geographical, social and cultural diversity can be seen in Assam.

"The development of Assam is very important for the overall progress of the country," she said, adding that she was happy to note that the facilities of Assam and the North Eastern Region are being made comprehensive and state-of-the-art through rapid development of infrastructure.

"This is making life easier for the people and giving new impetus to the development of industries. The government of India has given special priority to the development of the Eastern and North Eastern Regions of the country. It has adopted the Act East Policy which has linked South-East Asia with the North Eastern Region, including Assam. With this change, the development of Assam is getting an international dimension," the President said.