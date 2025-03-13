Assam CM Rebukes Congress for Questioning State’s Satellite Plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hit back at the Congress for questioning the state government’s plan to launch its own satellite, asserting that their criticism stemmed from a lack of understanding of technology.

"To make a satellite, we do not need land. They (Congress) are commenting on it because they do not understand the technology. We are already in advanced talks with ISRO. If a TV channel can have its own satellite, why can't a state government? If they fail to grasp this simple concept, I wonder how they dream of running the state," Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that with India operating over 300 satellites, Assam has every right to request one from the Modi-led central government to aid its development.

His remarks came in response to Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah, who dismissed the satellite project as a mere political stunt, questioning where it would be built and whether land was available for it.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma also spoke about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to Assam, during which he will inaugurate the new building of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy and participate in other key events.

Additionally, Sarma announced his plans to visit Barpeta and Batadrava during Doul Utsav, extending his greetings to the people of Assam and highlighting the festival’s cultural significance.